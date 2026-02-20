Skip to main content
Johnson leads Campbell past William & Mary, 84-83

By AP News

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Johnson led Campbell with 32 points, including the game-winning layup with one second left, and the Fighting Camels beat William & Mary 84-83 on Thursday.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Camels (13-14, 7-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Cameron Gregory went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 16 points, and DJ Smith finished with 16 points.

Reese Miller finished with 26 points for the Tribe (16-11, 7-8). Jo’el Emanuel added 13 points for William & Mary. Kyle Pulliam also had 12 points.

Johnson scored 14 second-half points, including his buzzer-beating layup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

