Enis scores 20 as South Florida knocks off Memphis 87-66

By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wes Enis scored 20 points as South Florida beat Memphis 87-66 on Thursday.

Enis added five rebounds for the Bulls (19-8, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Joseph Pinion added 19 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson finished with 17 points and corralled 14 rebounds.

Julius Thedford finished with 13 points for the Tigers (12-14, 7-6). Curtis Givens III added 12 points and five assists for Memphis. Aaron Bradshaw also had 12 points.

South Florida took the lead for good with 10:38 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-31 at halftime, with Enis racking up 15 points. South Florida outscored Memphis in the second half by five points, with Nelson scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

