Charleston (SC) wins 74-61 over N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 16 points as Charleston (SC) beat N.C. A&T 74-61 on Thursday.

Counter also had seven assists and three steals for the Cougars (18-10, 11-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian Reeves scored 13 points and added seven rebounds, and Chris Davis Jr. had 11 points.

Lewis Walker led the way for the Aggies (10-15, 3-11) with 16 points. Dwayne Pierce added 13 points and four assists for N.C. A&T, and Mujahiid Burton had 11 points.

C of C took the lead with 18:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led with eight first-half points to help put the Cougars up 41-26 at the break. Charleston extended their lead to 53-30 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Counter scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as C of C closed out the win.

By The Associated Press