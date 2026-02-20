Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Flurries
Sponsored By:

Charleston (SC) wins 74-61 over N.C. A&T

By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 16 points as Charleston (SC) beat N.C. A&T 74-61 on Thursday.

Counter also had seven assists and three steals for the Cougars (18-10, 11-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian Reeves scored 13 points and added seven rebounds, and Chris Davis Jr. had 11 points.

Lewis Walker led the way for the Aggies (10-15, 3-11) with 16 points. Dwayne Pierce added 13 points and four assists for N.C. A&T, and Mujahiid Burton had 11 points.

C of C took the lead with 18:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led with eight first-half points to help put the Cougars up 41-26 at the break. Charleston extended their lead to 53-30 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Counter scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as C of C closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.