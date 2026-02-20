Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
37.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hodge’s 16 lead UNC Wilmington over Monmouth 79-69

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Monmouth 79-69 on Thursday.

Hodge went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Seahawks (23-4, 12-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Patrick Wessler scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds. Noah Ross shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kavion McClain led the way for the Hawks (14-13, 8-6) with 27 points and four assists. Monmouth also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Stefanos Spartalis off the bench.

UNC Wilmington entered halftime up 36-31. Jahnathan Lamothe paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Greedy Williams’ free throw with 4:20 remaining in the second half gave UNC Wilmington the lead for good at 66-65.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.