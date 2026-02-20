Norris scores 19 in Samford’s 78-75 victory against Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Norris had 19 points in Samford’s 78-75 win over Citadel on Thursday.

Norris shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (16-12, 9-6 Southern Conference). Jadin Booth and Zion Wilburn both scored 18 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bulldogs.

Braxton Williams finished with 22 points for Citadel (9-19, 6-9). Sola Adebisi added 13 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press