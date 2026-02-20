Speer’s 24, Joseph’s winner help Marshall down Appalachian State 94-93

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Speer had 24 points and Landen Joseph scored the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds to go in Marshall’s 94-93 win over Appalachian State on Thursday.

Speer shot 8 for 18 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Thundering Herd (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph shot 9 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 24 points. Andrew Fuquay shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Alonzo Dodd led the way for the Mountaineers (18-11, 10-6) with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Appalachian State also got 19 points and two steals from Jalen Tot. Kasen Jennings finished with 17 points.

The Thundering Herd led by three with 1:09 remaining after a turnaround from Joseph. Jennings tied the game for the Mountaineers at 92 with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left before Joseph won it with an 18-foot jumper.

