Burch scores 23 as Wright State knocks off IU Indianapolis 85-73

By AP News

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — TJ Burch’s 23 points helped Wright State defeat IU Indianapolis 85-73 on Thursday.

Burch also contributed three steals for the Raiders (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League). Michael Imariagbe added 19 points while going 6 of 8 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Dominic Pangonis finished with 14 points.

Kyler D’Augustino finished with 20 points and two steals for the Jaguars (7-22, 3-15). IU Indianapolis also got 13 points and two steals from Maguire Mitchell. Finley Woodward also had 12 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

