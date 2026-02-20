Burch scores 23 as Wright State knocks off IU Indianapolis 85-73

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — TJ Burch’s 23 points helped Wright State defeat IU Indianapolis 85-73 on Thursday.

Burch also contributed three steals for the Raiders (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League). Michael Imariagbe added 19 points while going 6 of 8 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Dominic Pangonis finished with 14 points.

Kyler D’Augustino finished with 20 points and two steals for the Jaguars (7-22, 3-15). IU Indianapolis also got 13 points and two steals from Maguire Mitchell. Finley Woodward also had 12 points and five assists.

By The Associated Press