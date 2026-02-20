Austin Peay defeats North Florida 77-76

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rashaud Marshall had 27 points in Austin Peay’s 77-76 win over North Florida on Thursday.

Marshall also contributed 14 rebounds for the Governors (20-6, 14-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Collin Parker added 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Zyree Collins finished with 14 points and added seven steals. It was the ninth win in a row for the Governors.

Kamrin Oriol finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (6-22, 4-11). North Florida also got 16 points from Kent Jackson, and Dalton Gayman had 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press