UT Arlington wins 63-50 over Utah Tech

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcell McCreary’s 13 points helped UT Arlington defeat Utah Tech 63-50 on Thursday.

McCreary also added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (15-11, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference). Casmir Chavis scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the field. Bahsil Laster had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Mavericks.

Ethan Potter led the Trailblazers (16-12, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Noah Bolanga added 11 points for Utah Tech. Chance Trujillo finished with eight points and four assists. The loss snapped the Trailblazers’ six-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

