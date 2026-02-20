Skip to main content
Lindsey scores 22, Okeke has double-double as Albany downs NJIT 81-63

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 22 points and Okechukwu Okeke’s double-double helped Albany defeat NJIT 81-63 on Thursday.

Lindsey had five assists for the Great Danes (10-17, 6-6 America East Conference). Okeke had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Kempson scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds.

Sebastian Robinson finished with 18 points for the Highlanders (15-13, 10-3). NJIT also got 14 points and three steals from David Bolden. Jordan Rogers also had nine points, six rebounds and five assists. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

