Uelmen scores 23 as North Dakota defeats UMKC 85-70

By AP News

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen scored 23 points as North Dakota beat UMKC 85-70 on Thursday.

Uelmen added five rebounds and seven assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (16-14, 10-4 Summit League). George Natsvlishvili scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Zach Kraft had 12 points and added seven rebounds.

Trey Booker-Lowery led the Roos (4-23, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jayson Petty added 14 points and seven rebounds for UMKC. Chris Dockery finished with 10 points. The Roos’ losing streak was extended to 11 in a row.

The Fightin’ Hawks trailed by three in the first half before a 15-3 run gave them the lead for good.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

