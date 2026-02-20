Skip to main content
Davis scores 20, Hofstra takes down Hampton 79-43

By AP News

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Cruz Davis’ 20 points helped Hofstra defeat Hampton 79-43 on Thursday.

Davis had five assists and four steals for the Pride (18-10, 9-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Biggie Patterson scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and added 11 rebounds. Silas Sunday also had 12 points.

Etienne Strothers led the Pirates (12-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and five assists.

Hofstra took the lead with 15:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 37-24 at the break. Hofstra extended its lead to 61-36 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as the Pride closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

