Brown scores 19, Georgia State takes down Georgia Southern 66-64

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Malachi Brown scored 19 points as Georgia State beat Georgia Southern 66-64 on Thursday.

Brown went 7 of 18 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Tucker shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Jelani Hamilton shot 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a six-game skid for the Panthers.

Tyren Moore finished with 14 points for the Eagles (15-13, 7-8). Georgia Southern also got 11 points from Alden Applewhite, and Khayri Dunn finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

