Brown scores 19, Georgia State takes down Georgia Southern 66-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Malachi Brown scored 19 points as Georgia State beat Georgia Southern 66-64 on Thursday.

Brown went 7 of 18 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Tucker shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Jelani Hamilton shot 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a six-game skid for the Panthers.

Tyren Moore finished with 14 points for the Eagles (15-13, 7-8). Georgia Southern also got 11 points from Alden Applewhite, and Khayri Dunn finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press