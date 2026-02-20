Hunter scores 30 as Central Arkansas downs Stetson 88-76

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 30 points led Central Arkansas past Stetson 88-76 on Thursday.

Hunter added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Bears (18-10, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 12 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Ty Robinson and Luke Moore each scored 11 points. Robinson had five rebounds and four steals. The Bears picked up their 11th straight win.

Ethan Copeland led the way for the Hatters (9-19, 5-10) with 27 points and six rebounds. Stetson also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Finley Sheridan. Calvin Sirmans finished with 11 points, 11 assists and two steals.

The Bears doubled the Hatters’ score in the first half, using a 30-8 run to build up a 52-26 halftime lead.

