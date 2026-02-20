Brown’s 18 lead Southern Indiana past Western Illinois 77-70

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Amaree Brown’s 18 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Western Illinois 77-70 on Thursday.

Brown shot 5 for 11 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Screaming Eagles (6-21, 3-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Ola Ajiboye scored 12 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Cardell Bailey finished with 10 points, adding seven rebounds. The Screaming Eagles ended a six-game slide with the win.

Francis Okwuosah finished with 19 points for the Leathernecks (5-23, 1-16). Western Illinois also got 13 points from Lucas Lorenzen, and Danny Stephens finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press