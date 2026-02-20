Skip to main content
Brown’s 18 lead Southern Indiana past Western Illinois 77-70

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Amaree Brown’s 18 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Western Illinois 77-70 on Thursday.

Brown shot 5 for 11 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Screaming Eagles (6-21, 3-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Ola Ajiboye scored 12 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Cardell Bailey finished with 10 points, adding seven rebounds. The Screaming Eagles ended a six-game slide with the win.

Francis Okwuosah finished with 19 points for the Leathernecks (5-23, 1-16). Western Illinois also got 13 points from Lucas Lorenzen, and Danny Stephens finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

