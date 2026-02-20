Sigiscar puts up 15, Tarleton State defeats Southern Utah 78-74

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Andy Sigiscar scored 15 points as Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 78-74 on Thursday.

Sigiscar had five rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (14-13, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference). Chris Mpaka scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Ocypher Owens had 10 points.

Elijah Duval led the Thunderbirds (9-18, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Cottrell added 13 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for Southern Utah. Dylan Jones finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press