Sigiscar puts up 15, Tarleton State defeats Southern Utah 78-74

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Andy Sigiscar scored 15 points as Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 78-74 on Thursday.

Sigiscar had five rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (14-13, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference). Chris Mpaka scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Ocypher Owens had 10 points.

Elijah Duval led the Thunderbirds (9-18, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Cottrell added 13 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for Southern Utah. Dylan Jones finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

