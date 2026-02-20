Skip to main content
Johnson scores 32 as Denver defeats South Dakota 90-70

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson scored 32 points as Denver beat South Dakota 90-70 on Thursday.

Johnson shot 11 of 21 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Pioneers (14-15, 7-7 Summit League). Logan Kinsey scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Josh Lee had 10 points, all from a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line to go with three steals.

Cameron Fens finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Coyotes (14-14, 6-7). Vince Buzelis added 19 points for South Dakota. Jordan Crawford finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

