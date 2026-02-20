Skip to main content
Graham has 27 in Alabama A&M’s 63-61 win over Florida A&M

By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Graham had 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 63-61 win over Florida A&M on Thursday.

Graham had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-11, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier scored 11 points while finishing 4 of 9 from the floor. Sami Pissis went 3 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points and three assists.

Tyler Shirley finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (10-15, 7-7). Florida A&M also got 10 points from Antonio Baker. Micah Octave also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Both teams went scoreless from the final 5:02 on, until Koron Davis made two free throws to put the Bulldogs up by four with 10 seconds left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

