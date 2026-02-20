Henning has 19, Weber State beats Montana State 82-79 in OT

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trevor Hennig had 19 points in Weber State’s 82-79 overtime victory against Montana State on Thursday.

Hennig added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (14-14, 8-7 Big Sky Conference). Nigel Burris scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Tijan Saine shot 5 for 16 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points and five assists. Edwin Suarez Jr. had 10 points, seven rebounds and a game-high four steals.

Patrick McMahon finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-12, 9-5). Jeremiah Davis also added 17 points for Montana State. Jed Miller had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jaden Steppe provided 15 points off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting.

The lead changed hands 19 times. Hennig sent the game to overtime by hitting one of his two free throws with 44 seconds remaining. Suarez Jr. had back-to-back layups, including an and-one conversion in overtime to take the lead for good.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.