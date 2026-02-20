Brumbaugh scores 17 in Tulane’s 77-71 win over North Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 17 points in Tulane’s 77-71 victory over North Texas on Thursday.

Brumbaugh shot 5 of 10 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Green Wave (16-10, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). Asher Woods scored 16 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Scotty Middleton went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points and six rebounds.

David Terrell Jr. led the Mean Green (15-12, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six assists. Je’Shawn Stevenson added 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for North Texas.

Woods scored seven points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 38-34. The Mean Green were up by as much as 14 points in the second half, but the Green Wave tied the game with an 11-0 run, then an 8-0 run to close the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.