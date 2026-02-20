Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
36.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Henderson scores 26, UC Riverside downs CSU Bakersfield 93-65

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson had 26 points in UC Riverside’s 93-65 win over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday.

Henderson added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Highlanders (9-19, 4-12 Big West Conference). Marqui Worthy scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Ben Waller had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to go with two blocks. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Highlanders.

Dailin Smith finished with 15 points for the Roadrunners (8-19, 2-13) and was a perfect 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Mike Price added 14 points for CSU Bakersfield. The Roadrunners extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

The Roadrunners used a 23-6 run to take a 20-point lead they never relinquished.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.