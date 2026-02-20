Henderson scores 26, UC Riverside downs CSU Bakersfield 93-65

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson had 26 points in UC Riverside’s 93-65 win over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday.

Henderson added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Highlanders (9-19, 4-12 Big West Conference). Marqui Worthy scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Ben Waller had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to go with two blocks. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Highlanders.

Dailin Smith finished with 15 points for the Roadrunners (8-19, 2-13) and was a perfect 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Mike Price added 14 points for CSU Bakersfield. The Roadrunners extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

The Roadrunners used a 23-6 run to take a 20-point lead they never relinquished.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.