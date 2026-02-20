Seaman pours in 26 points as CSU Fullerton earns 93-92 victory over UC Davis

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Landon Seaman had 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 93-92 win over UC Davis on Thursday.

Seaman had seven rebounds for the Titans (14-14, 9-7 Big West Conference). Joshua Ward scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jaden Henderson went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points and five rebounds. Bailey Nunn had 11 points and five assists.

Nils Cooper led the Aggies (16-11, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Connor Sevilla added 13 points for UC Davis. Omer Suljanovic finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi had 10 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.