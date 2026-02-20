Skip to main content
Mousa puts up 24 as Cal Poly knocks off Hawaii 86-75

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Hamad Mousa’s 24 points helped Cal Poly defeat Hawaii 86-75 on Friday.

Mousa had nine rebounds for the Mustangs (12-16, 8-8 Big West Conference). Cayden Ward added 19 points while going 8 of 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and notching six rebounds. Peter Bandelj shot 3 for 6 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. Troy Plumtree had 10 points and three steals.

Dre Bullock led the Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Hawaii also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Isaac Johnson. Hunter Erickson finished with nine points and eight rebounds.’

The Mustangs had a two-point lead with 6:30 remaining, but went on a 15-5 run to create a buffer for the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

