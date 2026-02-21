Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lyles scores 26, Akron defeats Ball State 78-65

By AP News

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Amani Lyles scored 26 points to help Akron defeat Ball State 78-65 on Friday.

Lyles added eight rebounds for the Zips (22-5, 13-1 Mid-American Conference). Tavari Johnson scored 25 points and added six rebounds and six assists.

Davion Hill led the way for the Cardinals (8-19, 3-11) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Barnes added 16 points for Ball State. Armoni Zeigler finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Akron took the lead for good with 1:48 left in the first half. The score was 40-36 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 16 points. Akron pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 17 points. Lyles led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.