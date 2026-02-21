Skip to main content
Menard scores 30, Marist downs Manhattan 84-70

By AP News

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard put up 30 points as Marist beat Manhattan 84-70 on Friday night.

Menard shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Red Foxes (17-10, 11-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rhyjon Blackwell scored 22 points and added five assists. Jadin Collins shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Terrance Jones led the Jaspers (12-17, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds and two steals. Manhattan also got 12 points and six rebounds from Anthony Isaac. Jaden Winston finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

