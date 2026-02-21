Fairfield defeats Sacred Heart 78-68

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 21 points as Fairfield beat Sacred Heart 78-68 on Friday night.

Sparks went 8 of 14 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Stags (17-11, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brandon Benjamin scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he added 10 rebounds. Eric Mejia had 11 points.

Dashon Gittens led the way for the Pioneers (12-17, 8-10) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Nyle Ralph-Beyer and Yann Farell each had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press