Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ndjonga has 21 in Canisius’ 72-66 win against Rider

By AP News

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga’s 21 points helped Canisius defeat Rider 72-66 on Friday night.

Ndjonga added six rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Griffins (9-19, 4-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kahlil Singleton added 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Michael Evbagharu had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The victory snapped an 11-game skid for the Golden Griffins.

Aasim Burton led the way for the Broncs (3-23, 2-15) with 22 points and four steals. Rider also got 19 points from Zion Cruz. Shemani Fuller finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.