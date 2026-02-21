Nadeau scores 25, Detroit Mercy knocks off Milwaukee 91-86

DETROIT (AP) — TJ Nadeau scored 25 points as Detroit Mercy beat Milwaukee 91-86 on Friday night.

Nadeau shot 8 for 14 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Titans (13-13, 10-7 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 24 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line. Legend Geeter had 19 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Stevie Elam finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (11-18, 7-11). Chandler Jackson added 13 points and Amar Augillard also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press