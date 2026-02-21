Skip to main content
Allen scores 21, Green Bay takes down Oakland 73-68

By AP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 73-68 victory over Oakland on Friday night.

Allen also contributed five assists for the Phoenix (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League). CJ O’Hara scored 16 points, shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line. Caden Wilkins shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Garrett led the Golden Grizzlies (14-14, 10-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Brody Robinson added 16 points and five assists. Brett White II had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

