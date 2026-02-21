Allen scores 21, Green Bay takes down Oakland 73-68

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 73-68 victory over Oakland on Friday night.

Allen also contributed five assists for the Phoenix (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League). CJ O’Hara scored 16 points, shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line. Caden Wilkins shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Garrett led the Golden Grizzlies (14-14, 10-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Brody Robinson added 16 points and five assists. Brett White II had 12 points.

