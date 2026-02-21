Skip to main content
Lewis’ 21 help Brown defeat Princeton 80-71

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Landon Lewis scored 21 points and Luke Paragon added 20 to help Brown defeat Princeton 80-71 on Friday night.

Lewis went 10 of 12 from the field for the Bears (9-15, 3-8 Ivy League). Paragon shot 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Langham shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jackson Hicke led the way for the Tigers (8-18, 4-7) with 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Princeton also got 13 points from Malik Abdullahi. Peyton Seals had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

