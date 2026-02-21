Skip to main content
Akametu scores 18, Iona knocks off Saint Peter’s 72-64 in OT

By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 18 points as Iona beat Saint Peter’s 72-64 in overtime on Friday night.

Akametu added eight rebounds for the Gaels (16-12, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). CJ Anthony scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Lamin Sabally shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Brent Bland led the Peacocks (15-10, 12-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Saint Peter’s also got 17 points from Bryce Eaton. Zaakir Williamson finished with 13 points.

Williamson made two free throws with 27 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 61-all.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

