Avdalas and Lawal each score 17 points as Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest 82-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Neoklis Avdalas and Tobi Lawal each scored 17 points and Virginia Tech pulled away in the second half for an 82-63 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Hokies (18-10, 7-8 ACC) shot 51% from the field and led 43-33 at halftime, snapping a two-game skid while handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in four games. Lawal finished 7 of 11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, while Amani Hansberry added 13 points and Ben Hammond finished with 12 points and five assists. Avaldas had seven assists.

Wake Forest (14-13, 5-9) trimmed the deficit to eight early in the second half, but Virginia Tech answered with a decisive run. A 3-pointer by Avdalas sparked a stretch that included back-to-back 3s from Hansberry and Jailen Bedford, pushing the lead to 61-45 with 11:25 remaining. The margin never dropped below 16 the rest of the way.

Christian Gurdak provided a key lift off the bench, scoring 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting. The Hokies had six players finish in double-digits.

Juke Harris led Wake Forest with 16 points, Tre’Von Spillers added 12 points and seven rebounds and Cooper Schwieger scored 10. The Demon Deacons shot 38% from the field and 6 of 30 from 3-point range after opening the game 4-for-4 from distance.

The 19-point margin marked Virginia Tech’s largest ACC victory since February 2024.

Up Next

Wake Forest: at Boston College on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech: at No. 16 North Carolina next Saturday.

