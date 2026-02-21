Skip to main content
Bryson puts up 22 as Howard takes down North Carolina Central 100-67

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travelle Bryson’s 22 points off the bench helped Howard defeat North Carolina Central 100-67 on Saturday.

Bryson also had eight rebounds for the Bison (18-10, 8-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points and added six rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. Bryce Harris shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Kyric Davis led the Eagles (10-16, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and three steals. Kelechi Okworogwo added 20 points and eight rebounds for North Carolina Central. Gage Lattimore finished with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

