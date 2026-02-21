Skip to main content
Robert McCray V scores 29, Florida State keeps on rolling with 70-65 win over Clemson

By AP News

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Robert McCray V matched his season-high with 29 points, including Florida State’s final 10, and the streaking Seminoles defeated Clemson 70-65 on Saturday.

Florida State held the lead for 11 minutes in the first half despite nine lead changes. Ace Buckner nailed three 3-pointers in the final four minutes, and two of them were during an 8-0 run that helped Clemson take a 36-33 halftime lead.

The lead continued back and forth in the second half until the Seminoles’ 7-0 run gave them a 48-42 lead with 13 1/2 minutes remaining. Florida State went ahead by eight before Clemson rallied again, taking a 56-55 lead with eight minutes left.

There were five more lead changes, the last when McRay hit a 3-pointer for a 66-65 lead. The Tigers did not score thereafter, missing their last six shots, five of them from 3-point range. McRay closed it out with a layup and a couple of free throws.

In all, there were 22 lead changes and the game was tied five times.

Lajae Jones scored 13 points for the Seminoles (14-13, 7-7 ACC), who have won seven of their last nine games.

Buckner scored 15 points, Dillon Hunter 13 and RJ Godfrey 12 for Clemson (20-8, 10-5), which has lost four in a row since a 10-1 start to the conference season.

Up next

Florida State: Miami visits on Tuesday.

Clemson: No. 21 Louisville visits on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

