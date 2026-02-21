Skip to main content
Munro scores 13 as Dartmouth downs Columbia 64-63

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson Munro’s 13 points helped Dartmouth defeat Columbia 64-63 on Saturday.

Munro went 4 of 10 from the field (3 of 6 from 3-point range) for the Big Green (11-13, 5-6 Ivy League). Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 (2 of 3 from 3-point range), and added 11 rebounds.

Kenny Noland led the way for the Lions (15-10, 4-7) with 17 points, six assists and two steals. Blair Thompson added 13 points and eight rebounds for Columbia. Connor Igoe finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

