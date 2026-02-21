Skip to main content
Jones’ 29 help Coastal Carolina take down Marshall 79-75

By AP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones’ 29 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Marshall 79-75 on Saturday.

Jones shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Chanticleers (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference). Josh Beadle scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Nadjrick Peat finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Jalen Speer led the Thundering Herd (18-11, 10-6) in scoring, finishing with 39 points. Marshall also got 18 points from Noah Otshudi.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

