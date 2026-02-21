Skip to main content
Chicago State defeats Central Connecticut 70-51

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Ray scored 15 points as Chicago State beat Central Connecticut 70-51 on Saturday.

Ray also had nine rebounds for the Cougars (7-22, 5-11 Northeast Conference). Marcus Tankersley added 14 points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line while they also had seven assists. Stephen Byard went 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Darin Smith Jr. led the Blue Devils (16-11, 10-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

