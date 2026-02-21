Skip to main content
Barbour’s 30 lead Harvard past Cornell 73-54

By AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tey Barbour scored 30 points as Harvard beat Cornell 73-54 on Saturday.

Barbour had six rebounds for the Crimson (15-10, 8-3 Ivy League). Robert Hinton added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had three steals. Thomas Batties II finished with 10 points.

Anthony Nimani led the way for the Big Red (12-12, 5-6) with 18 points off the bench. Jake Fiegen and Cooper Noard both added 11 points for Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

