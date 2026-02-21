Skip to main content
Okojie’s 25 help Mercer beat Samford 89-86

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Baraka Okojie had 25 points in Mercer’s 89-86 win over Samford on Saturday.

Okojie had six rebounds and five assists for the Bears (18-11, 10-6 Southern Conference). Quinton Perkins II shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 21 points. Zaire Williams had 15 points.

Dylan Faulkner finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7). Samford also got 26 points and two steals from Jadin Booth. Keaton Norris finished with 11 points and four assists. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

