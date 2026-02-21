Skip to main content
Mercyhurst secures 91-83 win over LIU

By AP News

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Qadir Martin had 25 points in Mercyhurst’s 91-83 victory against LIU on Saturday.

Martin also contributed nine rebounds for the Lakers (14-15, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jake Lemelman scored 20 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 5 of 6 from the line. Bernie Blunt had 18 points and shot 5 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jamal Fuller finished with 26 points and two blocks for the Sharks (19-10, 13-3). LIU also got 18 points from Greg Gordon. Malachi Davis had 15 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

