Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
57.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reaves’ 21 lead Fordham past Davidson 63-59

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 21 points in Fordham’s 63-59 win over Davidson on Saturday.

Reaves shot 6 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Rams (16-12, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Henry scored 11 points and added six assists.

Roberts Blums finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (16-11, 7-7). Parker Friedrichsen added 13 points for Davidson.

Schulte scored six points in the first half for Fordham and the Rams led 29-22 at the break. Reaves scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Fordham to the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.