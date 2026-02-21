Skip to main content
Hackett’s 30 lead Stonehill past Le Moyne 77-68

By AP News

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Davante Hackett’s 30 points led Stonehill over Le Moyne 77-68 on Saturday.

Hackett added six rebounds and three steals for the Skyhawks (10-19, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Chas Stinson scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Hermann Koffi went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Skyhawks snapped a five-game slide.

Deng Garang led the Dolphins (14-15, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Shilo Jackson added 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Le Moyne. Tennessee Rainwater had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

