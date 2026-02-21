Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
57.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Andre Mills scored 21 points to lead Maryland to a 64-60 win over Washington on Saturday.

Mills was only 7 of 18 from the floor, but 3 of 6 from behind the arc with five assists. He was coming off a career-high 39 points against Northwestern on Wednesday and scored 10 of the Terrapins’ final 13 points over the last 6:24 of the game.

Solomon Washington’s 11-point, 14-rebound double-double buoyed the Terrapins (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten), while Elijah Saunders had 12 points and five rebounds.

Maryland held a 34-32 lead at halftime, flipping a game-high eight-point deficit into a lead with a 9-0 run starting at the 14:07 mark. They closed the game with a 13-6 run to retake and hold onto the lead.

The Terrapins had advantages in rebounding and on second-chance points, with 36-23 and 16-2 margins, respectively. While the Huskies shot 46 percent from the field (24-for-52) to 40 percent (23-for-57) for the Terrapins, the Terrapins made five more 3-pointers, and shot 43 percent behind the arc.

Zoom Diallo scored 19 points on 8 of 13 from the field to go with five assists for the Huskies (13-14, 5-11). Hannes Steinbach had 14 points and Wesley Yates III added 12.

Up next

Washington will continue its trip to the East Coast with a visit to Rutgers on Tuesday.

Maryland will face No. 9 Nebraska on the road on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.