Wilkinson scores 19 points as Georgia rallies to beat Texas 91-80

By AP News

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 19 points off the bench, and Georgia used a late run to defeat Texas 91-80 on Saturday, ending a three-game home losing streak

The Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) shot 60% overall, 11 of 20 from 3-point range, and led 45-35 at halftime. Marcus Millender added 15 points and five assists, Somtochukwu Cyril and Kanon Catchings each scored 13 and Blue Cain finished with 12 points and five assists.

Texas (17-10, 8-6) rallied in the second half behind Matas Vokietaitis, who finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Dailyn Swain, who added 21 points. Jordan Pope scored 17 for the Longhorns, who shot 57% overall and 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Texas tied the game at 67-all on a step-back 3-pointer by Pope with 7:37 remaining.

Justin Abson started a Georgia run with a dunk, and a three-point play by Cain capped a 10-2 surge that pushed the lead to 77-69 with 5:26 left. The Bulldogs later extended the margin to 87-75 on a Catchings 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining and never let Texas get closer than eight the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs and Longhorns split their season series after Texas beat Georgia 87-67 on Jan. 24.

Up Next

Texas: Hosts No. 12 Florida on Wednesday.

Georgia: Plays Wednesday at No. 19 Vanderbilt.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

