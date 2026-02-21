Dockery scores 19 as La Salle knocks off Rhode Island 59-46

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rob Dockery had 19 points in La Salle’s 59-46 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Dockery also contributed 15 rebounds for the Explorers (8-19, 4-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ashton Walker scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 of 5 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. The win broke a six-game losing streak for the Explorers.

Myles Corey led the way for the Rams (15-12, 6-8) with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Keeyan Itejere added 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Rhode Island.

La Salle took the lead for good with 13:03 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-25 at halftime, with Dockery racking up 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press