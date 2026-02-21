Skip to main content
Queens beats West Georgia 91-84

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Nasir Mann had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Queens beat West Georgia 91-84 on Saturday.

Yoav Berman scored 15 points and added five rebounds for the Royals (17-12, 12-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Avantae Parker, who shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the foul line, also scored 15 points.

Josh Smith led the Wolves (12-16, 6-10) with 20 points. Kenneth Chime added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for West Georgia. Shelton Williams-Dryden also had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

