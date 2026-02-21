Skip to main content
Mackey, Stephenson lead Florida International past Missouri State, 70-67

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Julian Mackey led Florida International with 22 points and Corey Stephenson made the go-ahead3-pointer with four seconds left as the Panthers knocked off Missouri State 70-67 on Saturday.

Mackey shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (13-14, 6-10 Conference USA). Stephenson scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Larry Olayinka shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Kobi Williams finished with 25 points and three steals for the Bears (13-14, 7-9). Missouri State also got 12 points from Trey Williams Jr. Zaxton King finished with nine points.

Williams missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Olayinka put up eight points in the first half for Florida International, who led 29-22 at halftime. Mackey led Florida International with 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

