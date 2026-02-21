Skip to main content
Sayler scores 23 as South Dakota State takes down North Dakota 91-83

By AP News

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler scored 23 points as South Dakota State beat North Dakota 91-83 on Saturday.

Sayler also added eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (13-16, 6-8 Summit League). Matthew Mors added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds. Damon Wilkinson finished with 15 points.

Greyson Uelmen led the Fightin’ Hawks (16-15, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Garrett Anderson added 18 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota. Eli King finished with 14 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

