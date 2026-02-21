Southern Miss defeats Old Dominion 86-81

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks’ 27 points helped Southern Miss defeat Old Dominion 86-81 on Saturday.

Weeks also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Israel Hart scored 21 points, shooting 6 of 12 (4 of 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Isaac Tavares shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds and six steals.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (10-19, 6-10) with 18 points. Old Dominion also got 17 points and four steals from Jordan Battle. LJ Thomas had 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press