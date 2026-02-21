Skip to main content
Sheridan puts up 19, Stetson takes down North Florida 76-71

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Finley Sheridan’s 19 points helped Stetson defeat North Florida 76-71 on Saturday.

Sheridan also contributed eight rebounds for the Hatters (10-19, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ethan Copeland added 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Collin Kuhl shot 6 of 12 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Kamrin Oriol led the Ospreys (6-23, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. North Florida also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Dalton Gayman. Mason Lee finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

